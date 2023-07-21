India's UPI footprint expands to Sri Lanka: Agreement will boost Fintech connectivity, says PM Modi
PM Modi and Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe agreed on the enhancement of air connectivity between India and Sri Lanka
India has been expanding the scope of digital payments between the countries, bringing the use of UPI and similar tools to the forefront.
On Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe signed an agreement for network-to-network agreements for the UPI acceptance in the island nation.
Several Agreements exchanged between India and Sri Lanka in the presence of PM Modi and Wickremesinghe in Delhi on Friday.
PM Modi said the agreement signed to launch UPI in Sri Lanka, will increase Fintech connectivity.
#WATCH | “The Agreement signed to launch UPI in Sri Lanka, will increase Fintech connectivity,” says Prime Minister Narendra Modi. pic.twitter.com/IkzPGGeoMG
— ANI (@ANI) July 21, 2023
More flights between India and Sri Lanka
Leaders of both the countries agreed on the enhancement of air connectivity between India and Sri Lanka.
"To increase trade and travel by people, we have taken the decision to start passenger ferry services between Nagapattinam in Tamil Nadu and Kankesanturai in Sri Lanka," PM Modi said.
#WATCH | PM Narendra Modi says, "We agree on the enhancement of air connectivity between India and Sri Lanka. To increase trade and travel by people, we have taken the decision to start passenger ferry services between Nagapattinam in Tamil Nadu and Kankesanturai in Sri Lanka..." pic.twitter.com/Qhq8iATh9Z
— ANI (@ANI) July 21, 2023
Fishermen issue discussed
"Today, we also discussed the issues related to the livelihood of fishermen. We agree that we should go ahead on the matter with a humane approach. We also spoke about reconstruction and reconciliation in Sri Lanka," PM Modi said.
"President Wickremesinghe told me about his inclusive approach. We hope that the Sri Lankan Govt will fulfill the aspirations of Tamils and take forward the process for equality, justice and peace. We hope it will fulfill its commitment to the implementation of the 13th Amendment and Provincial Council Elections," PM Modi said."
#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi says, "Today, we also discussed the issues related to the livelihood of fishermen. We agree that we should go ahead on the matter with a humane approach. We also spoke about reconstruction and reconciliation in Sri Lanka. President… pic.twitter.com/as2bz9L6Bb
— ANI (@ANI) July 21, 2023
PM Modi and the Sri Lankan President also shared their views on bilateral, regional and international issues.
"Sri Lanka also has an important place in both India's 'Neighbourhood First' policy and 'SAGAR' vision. We believe that the security interests and development of India and Sri Lanka are intertwined," PM Modi said.
Sri Lanka also has an important place in both India's 'Neighbourhood First' policy and 'SAGAR' vision. Today we shared our views on bilateral, regional and international issues. We believe that the security interests and development of India and Sri Lanka are intertwined: PM Modi pic.twitter.com/DNiOcS8utB
— ANI (@ANI) July 21, 2023
PM Modi met Wickremesinghe on Friday for talks in Hyderabad House in New Delhi.
The Sri Lankan President is on a two-day visit to India.
With inputs from agencies
