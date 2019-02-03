India's surgical strikes across LoC showcase new policy to tackle terror, says Narendra Modi in Srinagar

Srinagar: By conducting surgical strikes across the Line of Control, India has shown the world its new policy (neeti) and tradition (reeti) in tackling terrorism, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday.

Addressing an event in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar, Modi said every terrorist will be dealt with in a befitting manner and asserted that the government will break the backbone of terror in the valley

"I assure all the youths of Jammu and Kashmir and the country that the government will give a befitting response to every terrorist. We will break the backbone of terror in the state," he said.

