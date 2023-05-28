India's strength lies in its diversity, there's a lot to see in our country: PM Modi

Highlighting the Ministry of Education’s ‘Yuvasangam’ initiative, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said about 1200 youths have toured 22 states of the country in its first round, adding that there is a lot to see in the country.

“India’s strength lies in its diversity. There is a lot to see in our country. Keeping this in view, the Ministry of Education has taken an excellent initiative named ‘Yuvasangam’. The objective of this initiative is to increase People to People Connect as well as to give an opportunity to the youth of the country to mingle with each other. Higher educational institutions of various states have been linked to it,” PM Modi said during the 101st episode of ‘Mann Ki Baat’.

“In ‘Yuvasangam’ youth visit cities and villages of other states, they get an opportunity to meet different types of people. In the first round of Yuvasangam, about 1200 youths have toured 22 states of the country. All the youth who have been a part of it, are returning with such memories, which will remain etched in their hearts for the rest of their lives. We have seen that CEOs, Business leaders of many big companies have spent time in India as Back-Packers. When I meet leaders of other countries, many a time they also tell me that they had gone to visit India in their youth,” he added.

PM Modi said there is so much to know and see in our India that your curiosity will only increase every time.

During his monthly programme, PM Modi also interacted with two youngsters — Gyamar Nyokum from Arunachal Pradesh and Vishakha Singh from Bihar –who have been a part of this effort and urged them to share their experience in a blog.

PM Modi also thanked people for their blessing for the 100th episode of ‘Mann Ki Baat’.

“This time this episode of ‘Mann Ki Baat’ is the beginning of its 2nd century. Last month all of us have celebrated the special century. Your participation is the greatest strength of this program. During the broadcast of the 100th episode, in a way the whole country was bound by a single thread. Be it sanitation personnel brothers and sisters or veterans from myriad sectors, ‘Mann Ki Baat’ has striven to bring everyone together. The intimacy and affection that all of you have shown for ‘Mann Ki Baat’ is unprecedented, it makes one emotional,” he said.

“When ‘Mann Ki Baat’ was broadcast, in different countries of the world, in various time zones, somewhere it was evening and somewhere it was late night… despite that, a large number of people took time out to listen to the 100th episode. I also saw that video from New Zealand, thousands of miles away, in which a 100 year old is expressing her motherly blessings. People from India and abroad have expressed their views on ‘Mann Ki Baat’. Many people have also offered Constructive Analysis. People have appreciated the fact that in ‘Mann Ki Baat’ only the achievements of the country and the countrymen are discussed. I once again thank you all with all due respects for this blessing,” he added.

(With inputs from agencies)

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.