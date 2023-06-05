India's services sector output increases at second-fastest pace in close to 13 years in May: PMI

According to a monthly poll released on Monday, despite a modest slowdown in growth in May due to favourable market conditions and new customer wins, India’s services industry grew at its second-fastest rate in nearly 13 years.

The S&P Global India Services PMI Business Activity Index decreased from 62 in April to 61.2 in May after being seasonally adjusted. The most recent measurement showed that output rose at the second-fastest rate since July 2010, albeit declining from April.

The headline figure was higher above the neutral 50 level for the 22nd consecutive month. A score over 50 on the Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) indicates expansion, while a number below 50 indicates recession.

“The PMI data for May stand as a compelling testament to prevailing demand resilience, impressive output growth and job creation within India’s dynamic service sector,” said Pollyanna De Lima, Economics Associate Director at S&P Global Market Intelligence.

Furthermore, monitored organisations increased their workforces to match increasing intakes of new work.

Going forward, service organisations are optimistic that commercial activity will expand over the next 12 months.

“Advertising, demand strength and favourable market conditions were among the reasons cited for optimistic forecasts,” the survey said.

Meanwhile, the S&P Global India Composite PMI Output Index — which measures combined services and manufacturing output — stood at 61.6 in May, unchanged from April.

“India’s private sector built on the strong momentum recorded in April by posting a rate of expansion in business activity that was the joint-best in just under 13 years,” the survey said.

On the price front, Indian service providers reported higher food, input, transportation and wage costs in May. Amid reports of rising cost burdens, firms charged more for their services in May.

“While ongoing increases in output charges could erode purchasing power, affect the affordability of services and potentially dampen economic growth, companies could be seeking operational efficiencies and exploring alternative sourcing options to navigate through these challenges,” Lima said.

A meeting of the six-member Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), headed by Reserve Bank Governor Shaktikanta Das, is scheduled for June 6-8. The decision of the 43rd meeting of the MPC would be announced on June 8.

After the last MPC meeting in April, the RBI paused its rate hike cycle and stayed with the 6.5 per cent repo rate. Prior to that, the central bank had cumulatively hiked the repo rate by 250 basis points since May 2022 in a bid to contain inflation.

“With policymakers closely monitoring inflation developments, long-waited cuts to interest rates which could aid business strategies, budgeting and investment plans appear more distant,” Lima said.

The S&P Global India Services PMI is compiled by S&P Global from responses to questionnaires sent to a panel of around 400 service sector companies. The panel is stratified by detailed sector and company workforce size, based on contributions to GDP. Data collection began in December 2005.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.