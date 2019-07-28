India’s path to becoming $5 trillion economy passes through UP, says Amit Shah at inauguration of industrial projects in state

Lucknow: The path to achieve the country's target of being a $5-trillion economy passes through Uttar Pradesh, Union home minister Amit Shah said on Sunday, expressing confidence that the state will contribute to it by becoming a $1-trillion economy.

Speaking at the second groundbreaking ceremony for industrial projects worth Rs 65,000 crore, Shah said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has set the target for the country to be among the top three economies in the world in the next five years.

"This is the thinking behind the $5-trillion economy target," he said at the function which was attended by several business leaders. The home minister laid the foundation stone for 250 projects worth Rs 65,000 crore at the event.

Shah said he has heard that the path to become the prime minister passes through Uttar Pradesh. Similarly, the path of India to become a $5-trillion economy also passes through the state, the he said.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, at UP govt’s 2nd groundbreaking ceremony of projects: PM said India will be made a US$ 5 trillion economy. Remarks were made by people. But I'd like to say that b/w 2014-2019, central govt completed the work of laying down a foundation for this. pic.twitter.com/a29HPOsdbE — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) July 28, 2019

"The path to become a $5-trillion economy passes through Uttar Pradesh and I am sure that the state will contribute to it by becoming a $1-trillion economy," Shah said.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath last week had said Uttar Pradesh has the potential to become a $1-trillion economy and though it's a big target, it's not impossible to achieve as the state has the requisite resources and manpower.

Citing that there had been an increase in allocation of funds to the state by the 14th Finance Commission, Shah assured investors that "along with the state government, the Centre is also committed to the development of Uttar Pradesh".

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi sees dreams with open eyes and such people do not sleep till they realise them," he said.

Lauding Adityanath for bringing several changes for the development of the state, Shah said, "The Adityanath government has removed the biggest hurdle in development by improving the law and order situation in the last two years."

"Development is not possible till the law and order situation is bad. I don't want to take the names of any government but the administration here had been badly politicised. But, now, under the present dispensation, the administration has been made 'Janata ka Sewak' (servant of the people) in the real sense," he said.

Shah also spoke about why the BJP chose Adityanath to be the chief minister of the politically crucial state, which sends 80 members to the Lok Sabha.

"No one thought Yogiji will be chief minister. He had no experience in administration but our aim was dedication and loyalty, and 'parishram ki shamta' (potential to work hard), and the BJP handed over the reins to Yogi Adityanath, that decision was right and he has made it right," the Union minister said.