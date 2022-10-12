New Delhi: Police here on Wednesday arrested a man for posing as Spanish actor Manu Rios to befriend girls in order to allegedly obtain their nudes and later blackmail them for money.

The cops identified the accused as Abbuzar Rehman (22), who works in Noida and is a resident of Chandni Chowk. He was apprehended after one of the victims, who fell prey to his ill intentions, wrote to Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) that the accused was trying to extort money against her nude pictures, which she shared with him mistakenly.

As per the complaint, the accused allegedly befriended the girl after introducing himself as small-time Spanish actor Manu Rios. He chatted with her online for some time and after winning her trust, the accused allegedly lured her into sending nude pictures to him.

On the basis of the complaint, a case was registered at PS Cyber North and an investigation was taken up. The police arrested the accused on Monday, the police said.

The police recovered three sim cards, one memory card and two mobile phones used in the offence, from his possession.

As per reports, Abbuzar started demanding money from her threatening to make her pictures viral on social media. When the complainant did not budge to his demands, the accused made a fake ID of the complainant, using one of her private photos and shared the same with the complainant to threaten her.

The police said that during the course of the investigation, details of the alleged Instagram profile were obtained and on the basis of the same, IP addresses and mobile numbers used in the registration of the alleged profile were obtained.

“These IP addresses were further sent to concerned mobile operators, from where the mobile number and IMEI No. used in the offence were found and the identity of the alleged person was ascertained,” the police officials added.

The accused has been served with a notice under section 41 A of CRPC, following the guidelines laid by Supreme Court in the Arnesh Kumar V/s State case.

Abbuzar Rehman during the course of interrogation revealed that he made a fake Instagram ID using Manu Rios’s photographs to grab the attention of young women and started sending messages to these women. He also translated during his course of interaction as he didn’t know the english language well.

“Subsequently, he contacted the complainant and asked her to share her photos. He then saved these photos in his phone and planned to extort money from the complainant,” the police added.

Further investigation is underway.

(With inputs from Agencies)

