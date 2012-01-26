India's national bird: Nightingale?

On the ocassion of India's 63rd Republic Day, CNN-IBN conducted a little test to know how well people know what the day stands for. They spoke to a few people in Mumbai to find out how well they know their country. Some of the answers might just surprise you!

Q1: What happened on 26th of January?



Answers: Not interested.

American Independence day?

I just came back from South Africa

Q2: Who drafted the Indian constituion?

Ans: British and UK

Q3: Who is the Prime Minister of the country?

Ans: Pratibha Patil

Q4: What is our National Song?

Ans: National Song??

Q5: National bird?

Ans: Nightangle

Q6: What is our National Sport?

Ans: Mumbai

Q7: When did our country get independence?

Ans: 1956

For more 'creative' answers watch the video:

