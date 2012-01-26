India's national bird: Nightingale?

On the ocassion of India's 63rd Republic Day, CNN-IBN conducted a little test to know how well people know what the day stands for. They spoke to a few people in Mumbai to find out how well they know their country. Some of the answers might just surprise you!
Q1: What happened on 26th of January?
Answers: Not interested.
American Independence day?
I just came back from South Africa
Q2: Who drafted the Indian constituion?
Ans: British and UK
Q3: Who is the Prime Minister of the country?
Ans: Pratibha Patil
Q4: What is our National Song?
Ans: National Song??
Q5: National bird?
Ans: Nightangle
Q6: What is our National Sport?
Ans: Mumbai
Q7: When did our country get independence?
Ans: 1956
For more 'creative' answers watch the video:
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
Updated Date: Apr 01, 2020 00:06:07 IST