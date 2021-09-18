India's first indigenous luxury cruise liner to be launched by today: all you need to know

In a bid to boost tourism, the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation has started this new venture in a collaboration with Cordelia Cruises

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) is all set to launch India’s first indigenous cruise liner today. IRCTC has tied up with Cordelia Cruises, a private company operated by Waterways Leisure Tourism, for the marketing and promotion of India's first indigenous luxury cruise. This is another luxury travel offering to the public under the railway PSU's umbrella of tourism services.

The luxury travel offering in the form of the indigenous cruise will take guests onboard to some of the most popular Indian and international tourist destinations — such as Goa, Diu, Kochi, the Lakshadweep islands, and Sri Lanka.

#IRCTCTourism brings to you the ultimate cruisecation on #India's first premium cruise liner, #Cordelia Cruise. With breathtaking views & world-class services, this city on the sea is everything you've dreamt of & more. #Booking & #details on https://t.co/FWe8nzhxMJ — IRCTC (@IRCTCofficial) September 14, 2021

Cordelia Cruises is India's premium cruise liner and aspires to promote and drive the cruise culture in India through experiences that are stylish, luxurious, and most importantly, inherently Indian. Cordelia Cruises offers opportunities for lots of recreational and leisure activities — such as restaurants, swimming pool, bar, open cinema, theatre, kids' area, gymnasium, etc.

A glimpse into the dazzling performances that await you in the City on the Sea starting 18th September 2021. Book your next seacation with Cordelia Cruises: https://t.co/f5B2hXXOH2 #LetsGetCruising #CityOnTheSea pic.twitter.com/lrCLv0tQXV — Cordelia Cruises (@CordeliaCruises) September 13, 2021

According to reviews, the kind of luxury opportunities provided aboard Cordelia Cruises matches the standard of international cruise liners.

As of now, the IRCTC will travel to tourist spots like Goa, Diu, Lakshadweep, Kochi, and Sri Lanka with its base from Mumbai.

In the second phase, starting from May 2022, the cruise will be shifted to Chennai and it will sail to Sri Lankan destinations like Colombo, Galle, Trincomalee, and Jaffna.

Given today's COVID-19 times, all standard protocols such as crew members being fully vaccinated, daily health checks for the crew members, hourly sanitisation of the facilities, air-filtration and social distancing norms will be implemented.

The cruise packages will cost travellers anything starting from Rs 19,000. Those interested in making a booking could do so on the IRCTC web portal.

Tour destinations

Some of the most popular tour itineraries of Cordelia Cruises are:

Mumbai - Goa - Mumbai (Two nights)

Mumbai - Diu - Mumbai (Two nights)

Mumbai - at sea - Mumbai (Two nights)

Kochi - Lakshadweep - at sea - Mumbai (Three nights)

Mumbai - at sea - Lakshadweep - at sea - Mumbai (Four nights)

Goa - Mumbai - at sea Lakshadweep - at sea - Goa (Five nights)

Chennai - at sea - Colombo (Two nights)

Chennai - Jaffna - Chennai (Two nights)

Chennai - at sea - Colombo - Galle - Trincomalee - Chennai (Five nights)