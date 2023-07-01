‘India's dominance in digital transactions is our new Identity’, says PM Modi

India’s dominance in digital transactions has become a new identity of the country in the world and it needs to be incorporated into the Cooperative sector as well, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said while addressing the 17th Indian Cooperative Congress at International Exhibition-cum-Convention Centre (IECC) in the national capital.

“The government has promoted Digital India, enabling direct benefits to reach beneficiaries directly. The aim is also to eliminate the dependency on cash transactions. India’s dominance in digital transactions has become our new identity in the world. This also needs to be incorporated in our Cooperative sector,” PM Modi said.

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the 17th Indian Cooperative Congress, says “The government has promoted Digital India, enabling direct benefits to reach beneficiaries directly. The aim is also to eliminate the dependency on cash transactions. India’s dominance in Digital… pic.twitter.com/xf42vfdUrq — ANI (@ANI) July 1, 2023



He said that in the last 4 years, a direct transfer of Rs 2.5 lakh crore has been made into farmers’ bank accounts under the PM-KISAN scheme without any middlemen interference.

“Now, crores of small farmers are receiving benefits under the PM-KISAN scheme without any interference from middlemen. In the last 4 years, a direct transfer of Rs 2.5 lakh crore has been made into the bank accounts of farmers under this scheme,” Modi added.

The PM further said that the country has moved from less than Rs 90,000 crore spent in five years for the agriculture sector before 2014 to having a single scheme, PM KISAN Samman Nidhi, spending three times the amount.

“Milk powder to butter to ghee, our Indian produce is in demand across the world. A new market is being formed for our millets. Our Shree Anna can be a great opportunity to earn for our small farmers,” PM said, adding that it’s only because of the Indian government’s initiatives, this year is being celebrated as the ‘International Year of Millets’.

The 17th Indian Cooperative Congress is being organised on July 1-2, 2023.Its objective is to discuss various trends in the cooperative movement, showcase best practices being adopted, deliberate challenges being faced and chalk out future policy direction for the growth of India’s cooperative movement.

There will be seven technical sessions on the main theme of “Amrit Kaal: Prosperity through Cooperation for a Vibrant India”.

It will witness the participation of more than 3,600 stakeholders including cooperatives from the primary level to the national level, delegates of International Cooperative Organisations, representatives of International Cooperative Alliance, representatives of Ministries, Universities, and eminent institutions, among others, the PMO release said.

With inputs from ANI

