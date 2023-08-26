'We are proud of India's eternal and diverse culture', says PM Modi at G20 Culture Working Group Meeting in Varanasi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday highlighted the importance of culture and said that as Indians “we attach great value to our intangible cultural heritage.” His comments came as he virtually addressed the G20 Culture Working Group Meeting in Varanasi.

“Culture has an inherent potential to unite. It enables us to understand diverse backgrounds and perspectives…We, in India, are very proud of our eternal and diverse culture,” Modi said.

During his address, PM Modi also emphasised the schemes that India has in place to protect its cultural heritage.

“Our one district one product initiative showcases the uniqueness of Indian crafts while fostering self-reliance. In the coming month, India is going to roll out ‘PM Vishwakarma Yojana’ with an initial outlay of $1.8 billion, it will create an ecosystem of support for traditional artisans,” he said.

The prime minister added, “It will enable them to flourish in their crafts and contribute to the preservation of India’s rich cultural heritage.”

“Cultural heritage is not just what is cast in stone, it is also the traditions, customs & festivals that are handed down the generations,” he continued.

Meanwhile, with just a few days to go before the G20 Summit commences in New Delhi, the Supreme Court has announced that it will remain closed on September 8.

The G20 Summit will be held in Delhi on September 9 and 10.

All Central government offices in the national capital will be closed from September 8 to 10 considering the G20 summit.