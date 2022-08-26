In a beautifully harmonious incident, soldiers of the Indian and Pakistani armies were seen grooving to the same beats, as they were enjoying and unified by late Indian singer Sidhu Moose Wala’s song Bambiha Bole

You must have heard the saying that ‘music is a universal language and knows no barrier’. Well, the internet has brought forth a video that exhibits the same in all literal senses.

The legend has left a huge vacuum in the hearts of music lovers and his fans after his heavenly abode, there is no denying the fact that his legacy still lives on. And this latest video holds the testament to the same.

It is nothing less than spell-binding to see a Punjabi singer unifying the India and Pakistan border in a completely serene landscape.

Posted by IPS Officer HGS Dhaliwal, the video opens by showing Indian soldiers grooving to the tunes of the legendary singer’s iconic song. Soon enough the echo of the song touched the ears of the Pakistani army, making them groove along.

The video shows that as Indian soldiers were dancing, Pakistani soldiers can be seen waving at them from their side. While posting the video on his official twitter account, the IPS officer wrote in the caption, “Sidhu’s songs playing across the border! Bridging the divide!”

Sidhu’s songs playing across the border! bridging the divide! pic.twitter.com/E3cOwpdRvn — HGS Dhaliwal (@hgsdhaliwalips) August 25, 2022

Since the video has been shared, it is constantly buzzing over the internet. Several users took to the comments section and revealed they all agree that music holds the power to unite people despite borders, language, and country. One user commented, “Divided by borders united by Punjabi,” and ended with a joining hand emoticon.

Divided by border united by Panjabi 🙏#MaaBoli — urbanguy (@urban_guy__) August 25, 2022

Religion divides us, while music unites us. — アジャイ (@hiboucynique) August 26, 2022

Another commented, “This is so overwhelming and emotional.. people across the border too felt the pain of his loss. May he be at peace now.”

this is so overwhelming and emotional.. people across border too felt the pain of his loss. May he be in peace now. — Harmandeep (@Harmand61245968) August 25, 2022

In addition, there were many who believed that the late singer is a household name in the neighbouring country.

No doubt Sidhu Moosewala is a household name in Punjab Pakistan — Sadaf Salim (@SadafMedic) August 25, 2022

Meanwhile coming like a breath of fresh air, music Composer Salim Merchant via social media recently announced that Moose Wala’s Jaandi Vaar will be released on 2 September and added that while honouring the late singer, a part of the song’s revenue will be handed over to Moose Wala’s family.

