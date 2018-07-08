Football world cup 2018

Indian Railways to launch Sri Ramayana Express; special tourist train will run from Ayodhya to Colombo via Rameshwaram

India FP Staff Jul 08, 2018 21:05:15 IST

Indian Railways is planning to launch a special tourist train called Sri Ramayana Express from Ayodhya to Colombo via Rameshwaram, according to several media reports.

According to a report in Hindustan Times, the service will commence from Delhi on 14 November and take 16 days to cover the entire circuit. A ticket on the 800-passenger train will cost Rs 15,120. Those who are interested in the Sri Lanka leg of the trip can opt to travel to Colombo from Chennai by air, according to the report.

Representational image. Reuters

This package also includes a visit to the renowned Ashok Vatika (Hakkagala Botanical Garden) and ancient temples including Munneshwari, Munnawaram, Hanuman Temple, world's best tea gardens, city tours, visit to an elephant orphanage.

The train will start its journey from Delhi's Safdarjung station and will stop first in Ayodhya's Hanuman Garhi, the Kanak Bhawan Temple, and Ramkot, DNA reported.

Nandigram, Sitamarhi, Janakpur, Varanasi, Prayag, Shringaverpur, Chitrakoot, Nasik, Hampi and Rameshwaram will be some of the major stops on the way.

Railways will also ensure trips from the stations to the pilgrimage sites via road, according to the DNA report.


