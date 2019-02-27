You are here:
Indian Railways issue security alert across network in view of India-Pakistan air strikes; trains to J&K not cancelled

India Press Trust of India Feb 27, 2019 16:31:54 IST

New Delhi: Indian Railways has issued a security alert across its network in view of the escalating tension with Pakistan, a senior official of the Railway Protection Force said on Wednesday.  Security has been beefed up on board all trains operating in border areas and on railway premises, he said.

Representational image. AFP

"We have issued an alert to all general managers of zones in view of the prevailing security scenario. All trains to the mainland and valley in Jammu and Kashmir have additional security personnel on board. We have also identified specific targets related to railways and have beefed up security there," RPF DG, Arun Kumar told PTI.

He also said that no trains to Jammu and Kashmir have been cancelled so far.

Updated Date: Feb 27, 2019 16:31:54 IST

