Indian railways initiative for Navratri 2022: Passengers will be served with special menu

Indian railways passengers travelling during Navratri can now enjoy home-style cuisine, thanks to the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation. IRCTC has added Navratri special dishes to its menu with prices starting at just Rs 99.

Since the widely celebrated 10-day fasting Hindu festival Navratri begins on 2 April, the Indian Railways have come up with a special menu for its passengers. During the festival spanning nine days, all fast foods, canned foods, and foods prepared with onion or garlic will be avoided. Indian railways passengers travelling during Navratri can now enjoy home-style cuisine, thanks to the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation. IRCTC has added Navratri special dishes to its menu with prices starting at just Rs 99.

The best part is that the food is prepared with ingredients that can be taken during Navratri fasts. Without further ado, let's have a look at the food options available to passengers:

For starters, there are two excellent dishes on the menu. The first is Aloo Chaap, a delicious snack that can be enjoyed even while fasting. Fresh coconut, peanuts, sabudana, and an abundance of flavours go into this dish.

The second dish is Sabudana Tikki, which is deep fried until golden brown and crisp. It is accompanied by a creamy curd.

The main course (made with no onion, no garlic, rock salt) includes the following items:

-Navratri Thali with Paneer Velvet and Sabudana Khichdi: This thali includes Sabudana Khichdi, Singhada Aloo Paratha, Paneer Makhmali, Arbi Masala, Aloo Chaap.

-Navratri Thali with Kofta Curry and Sabudana Khichdi: Sabudana Khichdi, Singhada Aloo Paratha, Kofta Curry, Arbi Masala and Aloo Chaap will be served.

-Paneer Makhmali with Parathas and Arbi Masala: Paneer Makhmali, Arbi Masala, and Singhada Aloo Paratha are included in this option.

-Sabudana Khichdi with Curd: This is a popular fasting food made from sago and seasoned with green chilies, mustard seeds, and roasted peanuts.

This isn't all, there are also dessert options on the menu. A Sitaphal Kheer made with fresh custard apple pulp and cream is sure to satisfy your sweet tooth after a sumptuous fasting-meal.

Passengers can order their fasting thali at the time of booking tickets. They can use the IRCTC's e-catering service or call the number 1323 to make a reservation.

Keywords: Navratri, Navratri 2022, Indian railways, IRCTC, food menu by Indian railways, Indian railways Navratri menu, Navratri menu, IRCTC Navratri menu