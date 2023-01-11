Indian PM Narendra Modi's speaks to Israeli counterpart Netanyahu, agrees on strengthening India-Israel strategic ties

New Delhi: Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi, on Wednesday, spoke on telephone with his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu and congratulated him for his election as the Prime Minister of Israel for a sixth time.

During the conversation, both the leaders expressed satisfaction at the rapid progress in the India-Israel Strategic Partnership in recent years, and agreed on the potential for further strengthening strategic cooperation in a variety of areas.

“Was a pleasure to speak with my good friend, @netanyahu. Congratulated him for his impressive election win and for becoming Prime Minister for a record sixth time. Delighted that we will have another chance to advance the India-Israel Strategic Partnership together,” Modi tweeted.

Was a pleasure to speak with my good friend, @netanyahu. Congratulated him for his impressive election win and for becoming Prime Minister for a record sixth time. Delighted that we will have another chance to advance the India-Israel Strategic Partnership together. @IsraeliPM — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 11, 2023

Prime Minister Modi also invited Netanyahu to visit India at an early date.

On 29 December, 2022, the Indian Prime Minister took to Twitter to congratulate Netanyahu for becoming the new Prime Minister of Israel.

"Heartiest congratulations Netanyahu for forming the government. Looking forward to working together to strengthen our strategic partnership," Modi had tweeted.

Heartiest congratulations @netanyahu for forming the government. Looking forward to working together to strengthen our strategic partnership. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 29, 2022

Netanyahu was sworn-in as Israel's new Prime Minister on 29 December last year for a sixth time, leading the Jewish state's most right-wing government to date.

For the unversed, 73-year-old Netanyahu is Israel's longest-serving Prime Minister. He has the support of 63 lawmakers in the 120-member Knesset (Israeli parliament).

In the last few years, the ties between India and Israel have been on an upswing in a range of sectors, including defence, agriculture and water.

