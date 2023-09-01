Indian Navy's stealth frigate Mahendragiri launched
Named after a mountain peak in the Eastern Ghats of Odisha, this is the seventh ship of Project 17A frigates series and boasts enhanced stealth features, advanced weapons, sensors, and platform management systems.
Indian Navy’s warship Mahendragiri, developed by Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL), was launched in Mumbai on Friday.
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar was the chief guest at the launch ceremony. He said it is befitting that the launch took place in a vibrant city like Mumbai.
#Mahendragiri a technologically advanced warship stands as a symbol of #India‘s determination to embrace its rich naval heritage, while propelling itself towards a future of indigenous defence capabilities.
Watch Launch live on @indiannavy @YouTube
⬇️https://t.co/P3Fs7R4hQD pic.twitter.com/hNtd5T26ee
— SpokespersonNavy (@indiannavy) September 1, 2023
Mahendragiri, named after a mountain peak in the Eastern Ghats located in the state of Orissa, is the seventh ship of the Project 17A frigates. These warships are follow-ons of the Project 17 class frigates (Shivalik class), with improved stealth features, advanced weapons and sensors and platform management systems.
The newly christened Mahendragiri is a technologically advanced warship and stands as a symbol of India’s determination to embrace its rich naval heritage while propelling itself towards a future of indigenous defence capabilities.
