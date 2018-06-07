You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

Indian Navy's INS Sunayna brings home 38 Indians from cyclone-hit Socotra island of Yemen

India PTI Jun 07, 2018 17:33:02 IST

New Delhi: Thirty-eight Indians were on Thursday brought back home by the Indian Navy, four days after they were rescued from the cyclone-hit Socotra island in Yemen. Indian naval ship INS Sunayna, carrying the rescued Indians, entered the Porbandar harbour in Gujarat at around 9 am, Navy Spokesperson Captain DK Sharma said.

File image of INS Sunayna. Image courtesy: Indian Navy website/ navy.nic.in

File image of INS Sunayna. Image courtesy: Indian Navy website/ navy.nic.in

The Indians were stranded in Socotra island after a cyclone hit the area and INS Sunayna on Sunday had evacuated them in an operation christened "Nistar". The cyclone Mekunu had badly hit various parts of Oman and the Socotra island.

"INS Sunayna entered Porbandar harbour at after successfully evacuating 38 Indians off the Socotra island during a swift operation," Sharma said. He said after completion of all the formalities, they were handed over to the civil administration to facilitate their return to native places.


Updated Date: Jun 07, 2018 17:33 PM

Also Watch

It's A Wrap — Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran stars John Abraham, Diana Penty in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Thursday, March 8, 2018 Watch: Cyrus Khan talks about Parkour, jumping across walls and why he hates sitting
  • Thursday, May 31, 2018 Unwind: India's basketball sensation Amjyot Singh has his eyes set on becoming an NBA regular
  • Monday, May 28, 2018 First Day First Showsha — Review of Solo: A Star Wars Story in 10 questions
  • Saturday, May 19, 2018 Social Media Star: Rajkummar Rao and Bhuvan Bam open up about selfie culture, online trolls

Also See






Watch: The true stories from Dharavi behind the highly anticipated Rajinikanth film Kaala



Top Stories




Cricket Scores