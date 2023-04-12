Indian Navy to invest in quantum communication for nuclear submarines

New Delhi: The Raman Research Institute (RRI) in Bengaluru will collaborate with the combat systems engineering branch of the Indian Navy to create secure communication channels of strategic value utilising quantum technology.

According to a report by Indian Defence Research Wing (IDRW), the RRI had revealed last week that it has successfully used quantum key distribution to show secure communication between a stationary source and a moving receiver.

Quantum communications would offer secure communications for India’s missile submarines, creating the prospect that it could be used to connect with nuclear-armed submarines, even though the Indian Navy aims to utilise it for ship-to-shore communication in the first phase.

The ability to stay in touch with submarines that are a part of India’s nuclear triad not only has strategic value but also guarantees that Indian military planners can direct order a nuclear strike in response to a first strike in the event of war in minutes rather than hours or days, according to US researchers who discovered that quantum communications with submerged objects in turbulent water are possible.

When on patrol, nuclear-armed submarines frequently bury themselves in the vast ocean to ensure that at least some of their nuclear bombs survive any potential first nuclear strike by enemies.

In order to enforce the nuclear grid, India currently operates two nuclear-armed submarines and plans to add two more in the next two to three years. Additionally, India wants to buy five larger submarines with twice the displacement of its current submarines so that they can remain hidden for up to 60 to 70 days at a time.

