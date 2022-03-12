Indian Navy SSC recruitment 2022: Last date to apply for 138 vacancies, check details here

As per the official notification, the Short Service Commissions will be granted to selected candidates for a period of 10 years, extendable for 4 years in two terms

The online application process for grant of Short Service Commission (SSC), for course commencing from January 2023 onwards at Kerala's Indian Naval Academy (INA) Ezhimala, will end today, 12 March. Interested candidates, who are unmarried, can register themselves through the official website of the Indian Navy - joinindiannavy.gov.in.

The online registration process started on 23 February, 2022.

Indian Navy SSC recruitment 2022: Follow the below steps to apply

Visit Indian Navy’s official website - joinindiannavy.gov.in

On the homepage, click on 'Register' and complete the registration process

Apply for the Indian Navy’s Short Service Commission course and fill the application form

Upload the requested documents and pay the Indian Navy SSC recruitment 2022 application fee

Submit the form and also take a printout of the application form for future reference

Selection Procedure

1. Candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of marks obtained by them in the qualifying degree.

2. Shortlisted candidates will be notified of their SSB interview selection through e-mail or SMS.

“Combined Merit list would be prepared based on SSB marks for all entries as per availability of vacancies for respective entry,” said the official notification.

Tenure of Commission

As per the official notification, the Short Service Commissions will be granted to selected candidates for a period of 10 years, extendable for 4 years in two terms (2 years + 2 years). The extension is subject to service requirements, medical eligibility, performance and desire of the candidate.

Candidates who possess National Cadet Corps (NCC) ‘C’ certificate will be given a relaxation of 5 percent in cut-off marks towards shortlisting for the SSB subjects.

For details regarding education qualification and other important details, candidates can check the official notification here.

With this recruitment drive, the Indian Navy aims to fill a total of 138 vacancies for different posts in the Executive, Education and Technical branches.

For more information, candidates are advised to visit the official website of the Indian Navy - joinindiannavy.gov.in.

