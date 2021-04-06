Indian Navy releases admit cards for tradesman mate exam in Mumbai; check joinindiannavy.gov.in

All the details about exam centres in Mumbai, Pune, and Nagpur will be released 72 hours before the test, the official notification said

The Indian Navy has issued the admit cards for the Tradesman Mate examination for the Mumbai region to be held on 11 April. Candidates who have registered themselves for the exam can now download their admit cards by visiting the official website joinindiannavy.gov.in.

Candidates can follow these steps to download their admit cards:

Step 1: Visit joinindiannavy.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘Join Navy, Ways to join, Civilians, and click on Tradesman Mate (TMM)’ link

Step 3: A new page will open. Click on 'Admit Card - Examination City'

Step 4: Enter the required information – registration number, date of birth, and enter the text visible

Step 5: The Tradesman Mate examination admit card will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download it and take a printout for future reference

Click here for the direct link.

In a notification earlier, the Indian Navy has announced that the examination at all Mumbai centres was postponed due to COVID-19 .

Now, the same exam will be held in Mumbai, Pune and Nagpur. All the details about the examination centres will be released 72 hours before the examination. All the relevant information regarding the exam centres and timings will be sent to your registered email id and mobile number.

The Tradesman Mate position is open for civilians as well as for ex-servicemen. Candidates who have a 10th pass certificate, or SSC or matriculation certificate or an ITI certificate are eligible to apply.

There will be a 100 marks written examination. There will be 100 questions of 1 mark each. The question paper will carry 25 questions each from General Intelligence and Reasoning, Numerical Aptitude or Quantitative Ability, General English and Comprehension, and General Awareness.