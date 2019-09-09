Indian Navy recruitment exam 2019: Admit card for AA and SSR posts released; check joinindiannavy.gov.in to download

Indian Navy Admit Card 2019 | The Indian Navy released the admit card for the recruitment examination of Artificer Apprentice and Senior Secondary Recruitment (AA and SSR) February batch today (9 September). The candidates who registered for the examination can download the admit card through the official website of Indian Navy— joinindiannavy.gov.in.

Candidates must note that the admit card will be available on the official site from 9 September to 18 September, 2019.

The Computer Based Examination (CBT) conducted for the recruitment of AA and SSR posts is scheduled to be held from 16 September to 21 September, 2019 in various centres across the country.

Steps to download the Indian Navy AA/SSR admit card 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official Indian Navy recruitment website—joinindiannavy.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘Login’ button.

Step 3: Enter the log-in credentials and submit.

Step 4: The admit card will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download and take a print out of the admit card for future reference.

The candidates who clear the exam will have to appear for the Physical Endurance Test (PET). The list of shortlisted candidates for the PET will be released after the result of the exam and those who are selected will receive a call letter for the PET. For more details regarding the examination students can log on to the official website of Indian Navy at joinindiannavy.gov.in.