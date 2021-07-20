The recruitment drive aims at filling up a total of 350 vacancies in the organisation, where approximately 1,750 candidates will be called for the written examination and physical fitness test

The Indian Navy has opened its online application window for the recruitment of Sailor Matric Recruit (MR) posts. Interested candidates can apply for the vacancies by visiting the official website of the Indian Navy - joinindiannavy.gov.in.

The recruitment drive aims at filling up a total of 350 vacancies in the organisation, where approximately 1,750 candidates will be called for the written examination and Physical Fitness Test (PFT). Meanwhile, aspirants should note that the last date to apply online for the posts is 23 July.

Check steps to apply for Indian Navy Sailor recruitment 2021:

Step 1: Visit the official website - joinindiannavy.gov.in

Step 2: Candidates will have to register themselves and create a profile

Step 3: Log in with the registered e-mail ID and click on link that says 'Current Opportunities'

Step 4: Click on 'Apply' button

Step 5: To complete the process, an application form needs to be filled along with uploaded documents

Step 6: Finally, candidates will have to pay the required fee and submit the filled form

Step 7: It is advisable to download the form and take its printout for future need or reference

Aspirants will be selected for the written exam and PFT on the basis of the percentage of qualifying exam (Class 10). Also, the cut-off marks may differ from state to state as vacancies have been allocated accordingly.

Applicants must have passed the Matriculation Examination from the Boards of School Education recognised by the Ministry of Education. Also, they should be born between 1 April, 2001 to 30 September 30, 2004.

Candidates are advised to keep an eye on the official website for more updates related to the recruitment drive.