The applications for Sailors for Matric Recruit (MR) posts have started on the official website of the Indian Navy. There are 350 vacancies that will be filled through this recruitment. The last date to apply for the posts is 23 July. According to the official website of the Indian Navy, the recruitment process is going to start from Monday, 19 July and will end on Friday, 23 July.

Once they submit the application, the Indian Navy MR candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of the marks scored in the qualifying exam. Candidates will be writing a preliminary examination and will also have to appear for a physical fitness test for the recruitment process. The vacancies for this recruitment have been allocated in a state-wise manner and therefore, the cut off marks may vary from state to state.

The notification says that eligible candidates should have passed their Matriculation Examination from the Boards of School Education which are recognised by the Ministry of Education.

These applications are invited from only unmarried male candidates to serve as Stewards, Chefs And Hygienists.

Candidates can fill the application form starting from 19 July. Currently, the application page is allowing students to select their correspondence state and register themselves on the Indian Navy website. Once the application form gets activated on 19 July, students can take the following steps to fill the application for Indian Navy MR posts:

Step 1: Visit the website https://www.joinindiannavy.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on current events on or after 19 July

Step 3: Now select the option for Matric Recruit posts

Step 4: A new page will open. Now using your registration details, login

Step 5: Fill the application form for Indian Navy MR posts

Step 6: Submit the form and download it

Step 7: Take a print out of the form for future reference