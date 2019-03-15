Indian Navy MR Result 2019: Scores for October 2019 batch written examination declared; check joinindiannavy.gov.in

The Indian Navy has declared the Matric Recruit (MR) Result 2019 for the written examination on 15 March (Friday). Candidates can check and download their results by visiting the official website, joinindiannavy.gov.in.

The Indian Navy conducted the written examination from 23 to 25 February for the recruitment of stewards, chefs and hygienists for the October 2019 batch, The Times of India reported. The registration process was held online in December 2018.

The candidates who have qualified the written examination will be called for physical fitness test (PFT) followed by medical examination.

Follow these steps to get the Indian Navy MR Result 2019:

- Go to the official website for Indian Navy recruitment: joinindiannavy.gov.in.

- Click on the login link on the home page and submit the relevant candidate details.

- Click on the notification for Indian Navy MR Recruitment Result 2019.

- Submit the details and download the Indian Navy MR Result 2019.

