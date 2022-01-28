Indian Navy invites applications to join Cadet Entry Scheme through JEE Main score 2021

To apply, candidates need to register themselves on the recruitment website of Indian Navy

The Indian Navy has invited applications for the four year B.Tech degree course under the 10+2 (B.Tech) Cadet Entry Scheme (Permanent Commission) for Education Branch and Executive & Technical Branch. Selected candidates will join the prestigious Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala, Kerala for pursuing the four-year course. The last date for applying to this course is 8 February, 2022.

Eligibility Criteria

Only those who have appeared for JEE (Main) 2021(for B.E/B.Tech) exam can apply for the Indian Navy BTech degree course. Call up for Service Selection Board (SSB) will be issued on the basis of JEE (Main) All India Common Rank List (CRL) 2021 published by National Testing Agency.

Along with JEE, applicants should also have passed the Senior Secondary Examination (10+2 pattern) or its equivalent exam from any board with at least 70 percent aggregate marks in Chemistry, Physics and Mathematics. 50 percent marks in English (either in Class 10 or Class 12) is also required.

Only applicants who are born between 2 January 2003 and 1 July 2005 (both dates inclusive) can apply for the Indian Navy course.

Application Process

To apply candidates need to register themselves on the recruitment website of Indian Navy - https://www.joinindiannavy.gov.in/.

After registration through a valid identification proof, applicants need to fill their personal details along with their contact details and address. Scanned copy of class 10 and 12 marksheet, JEE (Main) 2021 Score Card (indicating Common Rank List) has to be uploaded while filling the application form.

Keep a copy of the submitted application form for future purposes.

Selection Procedure

IHQ of MoD (Navy) reserves the right to fix the cut-off for shortlisting of applications for SSB based on JEE (Main) All India Rank (AIR) 2021. Shortlisted aspirants will be informed about their selection for SSB interview through e-mail or SMS.

For more details on the course and application process, candidates can check the official notice here.

Indian Navy has invited applications for 10+2 (B.Tech) Cadet Entry Scheme (Permanent Commission) for a total of 35 vacant seats from which, 5 seats are under the Education Branch and 30 seats are under the Executive & Technical Branch.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.