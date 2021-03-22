Indian, French agencies to work together on third satellite mission: K.Sivan
With the recent reforms, the Indo-French space cooperation is expected to involvee industries, academia and research institutes.
India and France are working on their third joint satellite mission, even as the bilateral space collaboration is entering into multiple domains, including human spaceflight programme, ISRO Chairman K Sivan said. Sivan, also secretary in the department of space, said many French companies are keen to tap into opportunities thrown up by recent reforms injected into the space sector by the government. “France is the biggest partner of India in space”, he said at the department of science and technology golden jubilee discourse on ‘unlocking India’s space potential – geospatial data and mapping’, an event presented on the virtual mode by the National Council for Science and Technology Communication and ‘Vigyan Prasar on Friday.
According to ISRO officials, ISRO and French space agency Centre National d’Études Spatiales (CNES) have undertaken two joint missions ‘Megha-Tropiques’, which was launched in 2011, and ‘SARAL-Altika’ in 2013.
“Currently, we are working for the third one (mission)”, Sivan said.
Officials said ISRO and CNES have completed the feasibility study to realise the earth observation satellite mission with thermal infrared imager, TRISHNA (Thermal infraRed Imaging Satellite for High-resolution Natural resource Assessment) and are working towards finalising an implementing arrangement for the joint development.
Sivan said India is also working with France on joint experiments and accommodation of scientific instruments in space missions.
“Indo-French space collaboration is expanding into multiple domains including space exploration and human space flight programme,” he said.
ISRO officials said the two space agencies have also finalised all interface control documents for accommodating CNES’s ‘ARGOS’ instrument in ISRO’s OCEANSAT-3 satellite.
ARGOS instrument has been delivered to Bengaluru for integration with the satellite.
“Discussions on establishing ‘NavIC’ (an independent regional navigation satellite system developed and maintained by India) reference station in France and CNES ‘scintillation’ receivers in India are also progressing well,” they said.
ISRO-CNES human space programme working group had a number of discussions on medical aspects of human spaceflight and finalising an implementation arrangement to formalise cooperation in the field of space medicine, it was noted.
Sivan said with the recent reforms initiated by the government in the space sector, the Indo-French space cooperation is expected to grow further involving industries, academia and research institutes.
He said many French companies want to “make use of” reforms in the sector and “they are going to involve.”
So, the reforms would not only strengthen space cooperation at the government-to-government level but industry- to-industry interaction is going to get a “fresh relook” in the changed environment, Sivan added.
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year. Use code PRO499. Limited period offer. *T&C apply
also read
India's satellite man: Everything you need to know about Udupi Ramachandra Rao
Rao was instrumental in the development of the ASLV, the PSLV, GSLV rocket and encouraged work to begin on cryogenic technology.
ISRO plans to gradually offload most activities via NSIL, INSPACe to industry, focus on advanced research
The space agency plans to share its technologies and give private players access to ISRO facilities in the coming years.
ISRO to launch its earth observation GISAT-1 satellite on 28 March
GISAT-1 launch will be followed by the maiden flight of Small Satellite Launch Vehicle, ISRO’s compact launcher, likely in April.