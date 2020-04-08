Indian Council of Medical Research announces ICMR JRF 2020 schedule; application process begins on 27 April

Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has announced the schedule for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) Test 2020 on its website. The application process will commence from 27 April and would continue till 27 May.

The ICMR JRF examination will be held on 12 July in collaboration with Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh.

The council said that the last date of submitting the online application will not be extended in any case.

A total of 150 ICMR fellowships would be awarded of which 120 would be in the field of biomedical sciences and the remaining 30 fellowships would be for the work with emphasis on social sciences.

Educational qualification

Candidates holding an MSc/MA or equivalent degree with a minimum 55 per cent marks (for general/EWS/OBC categories only) are eligible to apply for the fellowship.

For the SC/ST and PwBD candidates the minum percentage required is 50.

Those appearing in the final year examination in 2019-2020 session can also apply for ICMR JRF.

Age limit

The upper age limit for admission to the ICMR JRF is 28 years as on 30 September, 2020.

The upper age limit will be relaxed by up to 5 years for SC, ST, PwBD and female candidates, and by 3 years for OBC candidates.

Application fee

General, EWS, and OBC candidates will have to pay Rs 1500 along with the transaction charges (if applicable)

SC and ST candidates will have to pay Rs 1200.

Candidates in the PwBD category are exempted from payment of application fee.

Only online applications will be accepted and no other mode of submission will be considered, ICRM said in the statement.

The online application form and other details about the ICMR JRF process will be released on official website of PGIMER Chandigarh - http://pgimer.edu.in and ICMR, New Delhi website - https://icmr.nic.in/ .

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.