Indian Coast Guards douse major fire on research vessel off Mangaluru coast; rescue 30 crew members, 16 scientists

Mangaluru: Two Indian Coast Guard ships doused a major fire on board a ship, carrying around 30 crew members and 16 scientists late last night off the Mangaluru coast in Karnataka.

According to Coast Guard officials, Indian Coast Guard ships Vikram and Shoor doused a major fire on board a ship, Sagar Sampada.

The ship is now being brought back to Mangaluru port.

Sagar Sampada is an Indian research vessel that is equipped to carry out research in marine biology and fishery.

During late hrs on 15 Mar 19, #SCI Research Vessel Sagar Sampada reported fire onboard at sea @IndiaCoastGuard Ships Sujay & Vikram engaged in fire fighting ops. Safety of 36 crew & 16 scientist onboard ascertained. Vessel being escorted to New Mangalore harbour.@DefenceMinIndia pic.twitter.com/OBS9OYiaqH — Indian Coast Guard (@IndiaCoastGuard) March 16, 2019

Instead of '36 crew' read '30 crew'. — Indian Coast Guard (@IndiaCoastGuard) March 16, 2019

