Indian Coast Guards douse major fire on research vessel off Mangaluru coast; rescue 30 crew members, 16 scientists

India Asian News International Mar 16, 2019 12:52:58 IST

Mangaluru: Two Indian Coast Guard ships doused a major fire on board a ship, carrying around 30 crew members and 16 scientists late last night off the Mangaluru coast in Karnataka.

According to Coast Guard officials, Indian Coast Guard ships Vikram and Shoor doused a major fire on board a ship, Sagar Sampada.

The ship is now being brought back to Mangaluru port.

Sagar Sampada is an Indian research vessel that is equipped to carry out research in marine biology and fishery.

Updated Date: Mar 16, 2019 12:52:58 IST

