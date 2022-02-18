Indian Coast Guard recruitment 2022: Apply for 65 Assistant Commandant vacancies at joinindiancoastguard.cdac.in

Interested candidates should note that they can fill out the application for only one position

The Indian Coast Guard has begun the online application process for the post of Assistant Commandant (Group ‘A’ Gazetted Officer). Eligible candidates can view the detailed notification and apply at joinindiancoastguard.cdac.in.

The application window for the Assistant Commandant posts will be open till 28 February. The recruitment will be done for a total of 65 posts including Assistant Commandant- General Duty, Commercial Pilot Licence (CPL-SSA) and Technical (Engineering and Electrical/ Electronics). Out of the total number of vacancies, 50 are for Assistant Commandant GD/CPL-SSA, while 15 are for Technical posts.

While the Commercial Pilot Licence vacancies are open for both male and female candidates, the rest of the vacancies are open for male applicants only.

Eligibility criteria

For the CPL-SSA vacancies, applicants should have been born between 01 July, 1998, and 30 June, 2004, including both the dates. For the rest of the posts, the birth date of the candidates should be between 01 July, 1998, and 30 June, 2002, including both dates.

For the detailed eligibility criteria, interested aspirants can view the recruitment notification here.

Selection process

Interested candidates should note that they can fill out the application for only one position. If any applicants fill out multiple applications, their candidature will be accepted only for the latest post. The rest of their applications will be rejected.

The Indian Coast Guard will shortlist applicants on the basis of an all-India order of merit, which will be based on the performance of candidates in five levels of examination. It is compulsory for any applicant to qualify all stages of the exam from I to V to be eligible for recruitment.

The various exams include a Computer-based Test, “Computerised Cognitive Battery Test (CCBT) and Picture Perception & Discussion Test (PP&DT)”, document verification, interview and medical examination.

The applicants who clear “Stage - IV and stand in All India Merit List as per the vacancies available will be provisionally selected for training and will be required to report at INA Ezhimala for Naval Orientation Course (NOC)”, according to the official notice.

Fee

All candidates, except those who belong to SC/ST categories, need to pay an application fee of Rs 250.

For more details related to the recruitment and selection process, eligibility criteria and son on, applicants can visit the official website of the Indian Coast Guard.

