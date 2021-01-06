Indian Coast Guard recruitment 2021: Apply for Navik, Yantrik posts on joinindiancoastguard.gov.in by 19 January

The exam is expected to be held in March 2021 and the result is likely to be declared within 20 days after the test

Indian Coast Guard has started the online application process to fill a total of 358 posts of Navik. Candidates meeting the eligibility criteria can apply at joincoastguard.cdac.in by 19 January 2021 up to 6 pm.

As per the official notification, of the total vacancies, 260 posts are for Navik (General Duty), 50 Navik (Domestic Branch), 31 Yantrik (Mechanical), 7 Yantrik (Electrical), and 10 Yantrik (Electronics).

The minimum age of candidates applying for the posts has been fixed at 18 years, while the maximum age is set at 22 years. There is relaxation of five years in upper age limit for candidate belonging to SC/ST category, and three years for OBC (non-creamy layer) candidates.

Applicants will be required to pay the examination fee of Rs 250 through online mode. Candidates belonging to SC/ST category have been exempted from payment of fees.

Candidates applying for the post of Navik (General Duty) should have passed their Class 12 with Maths and Physics as subjects. Those applying for Navik (Domestic Branch) and Yantrik posts should have cleared their Class 10 exams.

Candidates will have to appear for the online exam which will be followed by a physical fitness test and document verification process.

The exam is expected to be held in March 2021 and the result is likely to be declared within 20 days after the test. Those selected will have to undergo training. The basic training for Navik (General Duty) and Yantrik will start in August, while those selected for Navik (Domestic Branch) will have to appear for training in October at INS Chilka. It will be followed by sea training and professional training in the allotted trade.

Those selected for the post of Navik will be getting a basic pay of Rs 21,700 along with DA and other allowances. Candidates shortlisted for the post of Yantrik will be receiving a basic pay of Rs 47,000 and Rs 6,200 DA as well as other allowances.

