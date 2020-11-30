Indian Coast Guard Recruitment 2020: Apply for 50 vacancies for position of cook and steward at joinindiancoastguard.gov.in

To be eligible for the post of Navik (DB), candidates should have passed Class 10 with 50 percent marks. However, a relaxation of five percent in minimum required marks will be provided to SC and ST candidates.

The Indian Coast Guard has put out a notification for the recruitment to the post of Navik {Domestic Branch (Cook & Steward)}. The application for these posts will be accepted between 30 November and 7 December. Those who want to apply can do so by visiting the official website of the Indian Coast Guard at joinindiancoastguard.gov.in.

There are 50 vacancies for the post of Navik {Domestic Branch (Cook & Steward)}. Out of the total vacancies, 20 are for the General category, five for Economically Weaker Section (EWS), 14 for Other Backward Class, three for Scheduled Tribes, and eight for Scheduled Castes.

Those who register within the stipulated time will be able to download e-admit cards between 19 and 25 December.

How to fill the Indian Coast Guard Navik (DB) application form

Step 1: On the search bar, enter the URL, joinindiancoastguard.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the Opportunity option, which is positioned in the top right corner of the website

Step 3: Select the advertisement for Recruitment of Navik (DB)

Step 4: Click on Navik (Domestic Branch)

Step 5: Click on I Agree button and after that online application will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Fill the application form and upload the required documents

Step 7: Check all the filled details carefully

Step 8: Submit the application form and note down the application number

Those applying should check eligibility criteria before filling the registration form. According to the Hindustan Times, candidates should be between 18 and 22 years of age. The cut-off date for the maximum age limit is 1 April, 2021. There is relaxation in the upper age limit for candidates belonging to reserved categories.

To be eligible for the post of Navik (DB), candidates should have passed Class 10 with 50 percent marks. However, a relaxation of five percent in minimum required marks will be provided to SC and ST candidates.

This relaxation of five percent marks in the minimum required score also applies to outstanding sportspersons of National level who have obtained first, second or third position in any field of sports events at the Open National Championship or Inter-state National Championship.

According to Jagran Josh, the exam for the post of Navik (DB) is expected to be held in January 2021. The paper will contain objective type questions. It will have questions from Quantitative Aptitude, Mathematics, General Sciences, General English, General Awareness (Current Affairs and General Knowledge), and Reasoning (Verbal and Non-Verbal).

Those who get through the written exam will be called for Physical Fitness Test (PFT) and Initial Medical Examination (Preliminary).