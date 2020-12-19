Indian Coast Guard Navik (DB) admit card released; steps to download hall ticket from joinindiancoastguard.gov.in

The admit card can be downloaded by candidates till 25 December, 2020; the Indian Coast Guard will be conducting the exam in early January 2021

The Indian Coast Guard released the admit card for the written exam for recruitment to the post of Navik (DB) today (Saturday, 19 December). Candidates who have successfully registered for the Navik Domestic Branch (Cook and Steward) can download their hall ticket from the official website joinindiancoastguard.gov.in.

According to a report by The Times of India, the admit card can be downloaded by the candidates till 25 December, 2020. The Indian Coast Guard, Ministry of Defence, will be conducting the exam in early January 2021.

Through the recruitment drive, Indian Coast Guard will fill 50 posts of Navik (DB). Of the total vacancies, 20 positions are for General, 5 for EWS, 14 for OBC, 3 for ST and 8 for ST candidates.

As per a report by Jagran Josh, the exam will be having objective-type questions. The paper will have questions on Quantitative Aptitude, Mathematics, General Sciences, General English, General Awareness (Current Affairs and General Knowledge) and Reasoning (Verbal and Non-Verbal).

Those who qualify the written exam will have to appear for physical fitness test (PFT) and initial medical examination (Preliminary).

Candidates appearing for the recruitment examination will have to carry three copies of e-admit card along with latest passport size photo pasted on the box provided.

Steps to download Navik (DB) coast guard admit card:

Step 1: Go to the official website of Indian Coast Guard — joinindiancoastguard.gov.in

Step 2: Tap on the e-admit card download link on the homepage

Step 3: Key in your registration number or email address and date of birth in DD/MM/YYYY format

Step 4: Type the characters displayed on the screen

Step 5: Click on Get Details

Step 6: Your Indian Coast Guard Navik (DB) admit card will appear on the screen

Step 7: Check your name, age, and other details in the hall ticket before downloading and taking a print out

Candidates can access the link to download the Navik (DB) Coast Guard directly by clicking here. One can also copy the URL (https://joinindiancoastguard.gov.in/reprint.aspx), paste it on their web browser's address bar and then presss enter to access the download page.