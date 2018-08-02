You are here:
Indian, Chinese troops hold ceremonial border meeting on the Line of Actual Control in Ladakh region

India Indo-Asian News Service Aug 02, 2018 18:14:10 IST

Srinagar: A ceremonial border personnel meeting has taken place between the Indian and Chinese armies on the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh region, an official said on Thursday.

Defence Ministry spokesman Colonel Rajesh Kalia told IANS that the meeting on the occasion of China's Peoples Liberation Army Day took place on Wednesday at a Chinese camp, Chu shul-Moldo.

Representational image. Reuters

The event was marked by saluting of the national flags by the delegation members.

"This was followed by ceremonial addresses by the delegation leaders which included exchange of greetings and both expressed a desire to maintain and improve relations at functional level at the border," the spokesman said.

Thereafter, a programme showcasing Chinese culture was held.

"Both the delegations interacted in a free, congenial and cordial environment. The delegations parted amidst feeling of friendship and commitment towards enhancing the existing cordial relations and maintaining peace along the LAC," the official said.


