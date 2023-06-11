Indian Army's game-changing deradicalization move to counter Pak terror groups hiring women and juveniles as 'carriers'

Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) and heads of terror groups are reportedly involving women and juveniles in carrying weapons and messages as traditional means of communication decline among terrorists.

Lt Gen Amardeep Singh Aujla, the General Officer Commanding of Srinagar-based 15 Corps, also known as Chinar Corps, has revealed a concerning trend in Kashmir.

Lt Gen Aujla emphasized the need for caution, as those across the Line of Control (LoC) are actively scheming to disturb the current peaceful environment.

Speaking to PTI, Lt Gen Aujla stated “Today’s threat, as I see it, is involving women, girls, and juveniles in carrying messages, drugs, or, at times, weapons. So far, the army has detected some cases highlighting an emerging trend which in itself is a dangerous move that Pakistan’s ISI and heads of ‘tanzeems’ (terror groups) have adopted. We, along with other agencies, are jointly working on this.”

When asked about the decrease in mobile communication usage by terror groups, the army officer explained that the Techint (technical intelligence) signatures have significantly reduced, and many Over Ground Workers (OGWs) who served as conduits have been apprehended.

“Therefore, now women, girls, and juveniles have been roped in as an alternative mainly to carry messages,” added the top army officer in the valley.

Road to Deradicalisation in Kashmir

Lt Gen Amardeep Singh Aujla, the General Officer Commanding of Srinagar-based 15 Corps, highlighted the success of the ‘Sahi Rasta’ (right path) program as a significant component of the deradicalisation strategy in Kashmir.

The program, implemented in collaboration with the Union Territory administration, has played a crucial role in achieving peace and stability in the region.

While acknowledging the progress made, Lt Gen Aujla emphasized the need to consolidate the gains before attaining lasting peace.

He cautioned against complacency, particularly as the neighboring country, without explicitly naming Pakistan, continues to perpetuate trouble on both sides of Pir Panjal.

The recent infiltration attempt in the Machil sector of north Kashmir serves as evidence of these ongoing challenges.

Lt Gen Aujla assured that all security agencies, along with the Union Territory administration, are fully prepared to counter any malicious intentions of the adversary.

While infiltration along the Line of Control has shown some decrease, there have been attempts in the South of Pir Panjal and neighboring Punjab, necessitating constant vigilance.

He reaffirmed the commitment to national security as the utmost priority, leaving no stone unturned in its preservation.

Lt Gen Aujla acknowledged the potential threats from across the border and underscored the collective efforts in maintaining the current state of peace and normalcy while mitigating risks posed by hostile elements.

Lt Gen Amardeep Singh Aujla expressed confidence in the progress made against terrorism in Kashmir, attributing it to mounting pressure and intelligence-based operations. The effectiveness of these measures has compelled the majority of terrorists to either flee the valley or adopt a low-profile stance.

Addressing the concern regarding the “invisible form of terrorism,” Lt Gen Aujla emphasized the collaborative efforts aimed at eradicating this phenomenon.

While it is challenging to provide an exact count of local and foreign terrorists, he estimated that the number is currently at its lowest point in the past 33 years.

The decline in terror attacks and encounters between terrorists and security forces this year signifies a positive development toward peace and normalcy in Kashmir.

Lt Gen Aujla commended the shift in local sentiments away from violence and emphasized the importance of sustaining this trend.

Building trust between the population, security forces, and relevant government agencies is crucial at this juncture.

Lt Gen Aujla acknowledged the cooperation of the people as a key factor in reaching this stage and highlighted the adoption of more people-friendly operations to align with the changing security environment.

With optimism, Lt Gen Aujla expressed the belief that collective efforts will successfully establish a new normal of peace in Kashmir in the days ahead.

Lt Gen Aujla lauded the seamless coordination among the various security forces in ensuring a successful and incident-free G-20 meeting held in the valley.

(With inputs from PTI)

