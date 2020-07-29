Indian Army TGC Recruitment 2020: Apply for 40 vacancies at joinindianarmy.nic.in by 26 August
Unmarried, male engineering graduates in the age group of 20 to 27 years of age can apply for the course for permanent commission in the Army.
The Indian Army has released online application form for the 132nd Technical Graduate Course (TGC-132) on its website www.joinindianarmy.nic.in. The last date to apply is 26 August.
According to a report by Careers 360, the online applications are invited for unmarried male engineering graduates for permanent commission in the Indian Army. Candidates aged between 20 and 27 years as on 1 July 2021 are eligible.
A report by Jagran Josh mentions that there are a total of 40 vacancies are available for the 132 TGC starting from January 2021 at Indian Military Academy (IMA), Dehradun.
Of the total post, 10 are for civil, nine are for Computer Science and Engineering/Computer Technology/ Info Tech/ MSc Computer Science, six for Electronics & Telecom/ Telecommunication/ Electronics & Communication/ Satellite Communication/ Opto Electronics, four for Electrical/Electrical & Electronics.
There are three vacancies for Mechanical, two for Aeronautical/Avionics and one each for Architecture, Aerospace, Nuclear Technology, Automobile, Laser Technology and Industrial/Manufacturing.
After the successful completion of training, candidates will be get be inducted in the rank of Lieutenant. The entire cost of training at IMA will be borne by the government, the report said.
There will be three stages in which the candidates will be shortlisted. These consist of applications, interview round and medical examination.
The candidates are shortlisted based on their eligibility and qualifications. Those selected will be called for the second round which is the interview round. Medical examination is the final round.
Steps to apply
Step 1: Visit the official website of the Indian Army - joinindianarmy.nic.in
Step 2: Click on the link that mentions “Officer Entry Apply/Login” and get the registration link
Step 3: Press apply online link after a successful registration
Step 4: Fill the application form and submit.
