Indian Army starts total nationalist recast of practices, regulations to erase colonial legacy

New Delhi: In a major shake-up, the Indian Army has kicked off a process to erase the British colonial legacy. As part this process, the customs, age-old practices, regulations and policies of the various regiments and units will be reviewed.

The names and insignia of the units and regiments will also be reviewed. Several practices and traditions such

as the grant of honorary commissions and ceremonies like beating the retreat and the regimental system may also

see a change. Theatre and battle honours that had been awarded by the British during the pre-independence era

will also be scrutinised.

According to a statement by the Indian Army, this is part of an effort to align itself to the national sentiment

in accordance with the five vows or ‘Panch Pran’ that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked people to follow.

