Indian Army starts total nationalist recast of practices, regulations to erase colonial legacy
According to the Indian Army, this is part of an effort to align itself to the national sentiment in accordance with the five vows or 'Panch Pran' that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked people to follow
New Delhi: In a major shake-up, the Indian Army has kicked off a process to erase the British colonial legacy. As part this process, the customs, age-old practices, regulations and policies of the various regiments and units will be reviewed.
The names and insignia of the units and regiments will also be reviewed. Several practices and traditions such
as the grant of honorary commissions and ceremonies like beating the retreat and the regimental system may also
see a change. Theatre and battle honours that had been awarded by the British during the pre-independence era
will also be scrutinised.
According to a statement by the Indian Army, this is part of an effort to align itself to the national sentiment
in accordance with the five vows or ‘Panch Pran’ that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked people to follow.
