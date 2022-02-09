India

Indian Army rescues 23-year-old trekker trapped on Kerala hill for two days

Cherattil Babu and three of his friends went on a hiking trip to Kurumbachi. On their way down, Babu had slipped and fallen, finding himself stuck inside a small cavity

FP Staff February 09, 2022 11:40:15 IST
Video grab showing 23-year-old Cherattil Babu speaks to reporters after being rescued by the India Army. ANI 

Indian Army teams successfully rescued 23-year-old Cherattil Babu on Wednesday, who has been stuck in a steep gorge in Kerala's Malampuzha mountains since Monday.

Teams were mobilised overnight for the rescue operation. Two Army teams were moved on requisition from the state government.

"One team of 12 personnel from Madras Regiment Centre, Wellington, consisting of mountain qualified personnel with specialist equipment had reached by road at the location at early hours on Wednesday," Army sources said.

A second team of 22 personnel from Parachute Regiment Centre, Bangalore also moved by aircraft to Sulur and reached the spot by 4:00 am.

Meanwhile, Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan thanked the Army for their efforts.

According to a NewMinute report, on Monday, Babu and three of his friends went on a hiking trip to Kurumbachi. On their way down, Babu slipped and fell, and found himself stuck inside a small cavity. Initially his friends tried to rescue him but then his friends went down the hill and informed the local residents and the police. Following which rescue operations were initiated.

With inputs from agencies

