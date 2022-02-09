Indian Army rescues 23-year-old trekker trapped on Kerala hill for two days

Cherattil Babu and three of his friends went on a hiking trip to Kurumbachi. On their way down, Babu had slipped and fallen, finding himself stuck inside a small cavity

Indian Army teams successfully rescued 23-year-old Cherattil Babu on Wednesday, who has been stuck in a steep gorge in Kerala's Malampuzha mountains since Monday.

#WATCH | Babu, the youth trapped in a steep gorge in Malampuzha mountains in Palakkad Kerala extends his thanks to the Indian Army after being rescued. Teams of the Indian Army had undertaken the rescue operation. (Video source: Indian Army) pic.twitter.com/VzFq6zSaY6 — ANI (@ANI) February 9, 2022

Teams were mobilised overnight for the rescue operation. Two Army teams were moved on requisition from the state government.

"One team of 12 personnel from Madras Regiment Centre, Wellington, consisting of mountain qualified personnel with specialist equipment had reached by road at the location at early hours on Wednesday," Army sources said.

A second team of 22 personnel from Parachute Regiment Centre, Bangalore also moved by aircraft to Sulur and reached the spot by 4:00 am.

#WATCH | Babu, the youth trapped in a steep gorge in Malampuzha mountains in Palakkad Kerala has now been rescued. Teams of the Indian Army had undertaken the rescue operation. (Video source: Indian Army) pic.twitter.com/VD7LG3qs3s — ANI (@ANI) February 9, 2022

Meanwhile, Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan thanked the Army for their efforts.

Worries have been put to rest as the young man trapped in the Cherad hill in Malampuzha has been rescued. The treatment & care needed to regain his health will be provided now. Thanks to the soldiers who led the rescue operation and everyone who provided timely support. pic.twitter.com/YAwHQOxZAP — Pinarayi Vijayan (@vijayanpinarayi) February 9, 2022

According to a NewMinute report, on Monday, Babu and three of his friends went on a hiking trip to Kurumbachi. On their way down, Babu slipped and fell, and found himself stuck inside a small cavity. Initially his friends tried to rescue him but then his friends went down the hill and informed the local residents and the police. Following which rescue operations were initiated.

