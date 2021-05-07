Aspirants are advised to regularly check the official website, joinindianarmy.nic.in, for all the updates and information related to the recruitment test

The Indian Army has postponed the Recruitment Rally 2021 which was scheduled to be held at Jaipur and Jodhpur. The decision has been taken due to the rising COVID-19 cases in the country. The rally was supposed to be held on 30 May but now stands suspended until further orders.

The announcement was made by the Defence Public Relation Officer, Rajasthan, according to an ANI tweet.

Earlier, the Indian Army had cancelled the entrance exam for the posts of Soldier General Duty, Soldier Clerk, Soldier Tradesman (All Arms) 10th Pass, Technical, and Soldier Nursing Assistant and Store Keeper Technical due to the pandemic.

Although the Recruitment Rally scheduled to be held in Rajasthan has been deferred, it will be conducted for eligible candidates of Ladakh at Leh and Kargil districts from 24 to 30 June at Army Helipad Ground in Kargil.

The last date to apply for this rally is 8 June. Candidates will receive their e-admit cards on their registered email ids from 9 to 22 June. On the Rally dates, gates will open at 5 am and close by 7 am. Those who have registered themselves for the rally need to apply again as the previous notification has been cancelled due to the second wave of coronavirus .

Candidates are advised to follow all COVID-19 protocols at the examination centre.

Every year, the Indian Army conducts a recruitment rally through which it selects candidates for various soldier posts including soldier nursing assistant, soldier general duty, soldier clerk and soldier tradesman, among others in different departments.

The rallies are held in every state in various districts.