Indian Army Recruitment 2021: Registration for NCC Special Entry Scheme ends today; apply at joinindianarmy.nic.in

The Indian Army will shut down the online registration process for NCC Special Entry Scheme today, 15 July. Interested candidates who want to apply can do so by visiting the official website of the Indian Army on joinindianarmy.nic.in.

Through this recruitment drive, the Indian Army will fill in a total of 55 vacancies of which 50 posts are reserved for male candidates and 5 posts are for women candidates.

Aspirants can follow these simple steps to apply for the NCC Special Entry Scheme:

Step 1: Go to the official website joinindianarmy.nic.in.

Step 2: Search and click on ‘Officer Entry Apply or Login’ and then click on the ‘Registration’ link that appears on the homepage

Step 3: Candidates will then have to fill the online registration form by clicking on the ‘Apply Online’ link

Step 4: Applicants will have to submit all the necessary details for the post (as per the requirement)

Step 5: Finally, click on submit and make the payment online for the application fee

Step 6: Once the process is done, candidates can download the confirmation page. Keep a printout for further use

Eligibility Criteria:

Applicants, who want to apply for NCC Special Entry Scheme, must hold a graduation degree from a recognised University. If not, they should have an equivalent degree with an aggregate of a minimum of 50 percent marks. He/She should also have served for a minimum of two or three years (as applicable) in the Senior Division/Wg of the National Cadet Corps (NCC). As per the age limit, interested candidates should not be less than 19 years and not more than 25 years.

Vacancy Details:

- For NCC Men: 50 posts (45 for General Category and 5 for Wards of Battle Casualties of Army personnel only)

- For NCC Women: 05 posts (4 for General Category and 1 for Wards of Battle Casualties of Army personnel only)