The Indian Army has postponed the Computer Based Examination 2021 for BSc Nursing course.

The exam was scheduled to be held in the last week of April but has been cancelled due to the second wave of coronavirus pandemic.

Candidates, who will be appearing for the examination, can check the full notification here.

There exam is scheduled to be held to fill 220 seats in BSc Nursing programme.

Selected candidates will be granted seats in six nursing colleges in New Delhi, Pune, Kolkata, Lucknow, Asvini, and Bengaluru.

Candidates will have to undertake a computer-based exam of 90 minutes.

The paper will have 150 general English, general intelligence, and science questions.

Applicants who successfully pass the written exam will then be called for an interview round in Delhi.

Thereafter, a list of shortlisted candidates will be prepared who will be asked to appear for a medical examination.

The Indian Army also offers Short Service Commission in the Military Nursing Service.

Eligibility for Short Service Commission

1. A candidate should be a citizen of India.

2. Candidate should have at least an MSc (Nursing) /PB B Sc (Nursing)/B Sc (Nursing) from a recognised university.

3. Candidate must be a registered Nurse and Midwife from a State Nursing Council.

4. Candidate should be medically fit. A Medical Board determines the physical fitness of the candidates. X-Ray examination of the Chest and USG (of abdomen) is done

5. Any candidate found to be pregnant at the time of medical examination will be rejected

6. A candidate can be single/married/divorcee or otherwise legally separated /widow.