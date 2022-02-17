Indian Army JAG 2022 application deadline today at 3pm, get direct link to register here
Indian Army will close the online application process for unmarried male and unmarried female Law Graduates for grant of Short Service Commission in the Indian Army for Judge Advocate General Branch today, 17 February, 2022.
Candidates can register for Indian Army JAG 2022 only till 3 pm today and those who have still not applied can do so at the official website - joinindianarmy.nic.in
Methodical procedure to apply for the post of JAG 2022 is as follows:
-Visit the official website - joinindianarmy.nic.in
-On the homepage, click on the link that reads, ‘Officers Entry Apply/ Login’
-Click on ‘Registration’ and enter your personal details
-Apply against the ‘Short Service Commission JAG Entry Course’
-Duly fill the application and submit the form
-Keep a printout of the submitted form to use it in the future
Direct link to register is here.
Candidates must note that no changes in details submitted in the online application can be made after the closure of application procedure. The process of online application for JAG 2022 began by on 19 January this year.
In order to apply for the post, applicants must be between 21 to 27 years as on 1 July 2022 i.e. born not earlier than 2 July 1995 and not later than 1 July 2021, both dates inclusive.
Applicants must also possess an LLB Degree (3 years professional after graduation of 5 years after 10+2) with a minimum of 55 percent aggregate marks. Candidates must be from a College/University recognised by the Bar Council of India and must also be eligible for registration as an advocate with the Bar Council of India/State.
The recruitment drive is being conducted for the grant of Short Service Commission in the Indian Army for Judge Advocate General Branch to fill a total of 9 vacancies from which, 6 vacancies are reserved for male candidates and 3 are for women candidates.
For more details regarding the application, candidates can refer to the official notice given here.
