Indian Army foils infiltation bid on LoC in Jammu and Kashmir's Keran sector; six militants killed

India PTI Jun 10, 2018 16:35:27 IST

Srinagar: The Indian Army shot dead six militants in Jammu and Kashmir's Keran sector when they tried to sneak into India.

Defence Ministry spokesman Colonel Rajesh Kalia said the militants attempted to breach the Line of Control (LoC), triggering a gun battle.

He said the troops were now engaged in a search operation.

The slain militants were yet to be identified.

Security forces have announced a conditional ceasefire in Jammu and Kashmir during the Muslim holy month of Ramzan but made it clear that militants indulging in violence won't be spared.


