Indian Army foils infiltation bid on LoC in Jammu and Kashmir's Keran sector; five militants killed

India PTI Jun 10, 2018 11:10:43 IST

Srinagar: Five militants were killed on Sunday after the Indian Army foiled an infiltration bid on the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Keran sector.

Defence Ministry spokesman Colonel Rajesh Kalia said: "An infiltration bid from across the border was foiled in Keran sector of Kupwara district on Sunday. Five terrorists have been killed so far in the ongoing operation."

The security forces have suspended operations against militants in the state during the ongoing Ramadan ceasefire announced by the Centre.

However, extra vigil is being maintained at the border to ensure that militants are prevented from infiltrating into the Valley.


Updated Date: Jun 10, 2018 11:10 AM

