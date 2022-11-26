Indian Army felicitates retired Havildar to celebrate his 100th birthday, garners praise

There is an endless number of retired soldiers who dedicated their entire lives towards the service of our country and further served as patriots with the Indian Army. Time and again, these Army veterans are also felicitated and honoured on special occasions. In one such gesture, the Indian Army recently celebrated the 100th birthday of a retired Havildar who previously served in the forces and also felicitated him with a souvenir. Retired Havildar KK Gopalakrishnan Nair turned 100 years old on 23 November, 2022.

Taking to their Instagram handle, the army shared a picture of the special moment where a few officers can be seen handing over the souvenir to the veteran soldier and wrote, “Havildar KK Gopalakrishnan Nair (Retd), the veteran turned 100 years old on 23 Nov 2022. He was felicitated on his centenary birthday by Army Service Corps and was presented a souvenir on behalf of Director General Supplies & Transport.”

Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Indian Army (@indianarmy.adgpi)



While the post was shared on Friday, it has so far grabbed the attention of many. People to the comment section and shared their appreciation for the dignified gesture. The grandson of the retired soldier Ajay Krishnan also commented on the post and thanked former Defence Secretary Ajay Kumar.

“So proud! This is my grandfather and our family is deeply indebted to the former Defence Secretary Dr Ajay Kumar, IAS for initiating this event. Also kudos to ASC Trivandrum who conducted the event at the unit level!” he wrote.

“A special salute from my heart for honouring this old man (Havildar). This deed displays the gratitude to our soldiers by our nation,” another person commented.

Fans showered love and fire emojis in the comment section for the Indian Army. So far, the post has grabbed more than 80,000 likes and several comments.

