Indian-Americans hold pro-CAA rally in Chicago amid freezing temperatures, sign memorandum thanking Narendra Modi-led govt

India Press Trust of India Jan 05, 2020 14:38:34 IST

  • 300 Indian-Americans held a rally in support of Citizenship Amendment Act in downtown Chicago

  • Participants signed memorandum supporting CAA, thanking Narendra Modi, Indian government for humanitarian help to religiously persecuted minorities in three neighbouring countries

  • Several other community leaders also spoke on the occasion

Washington: Braving sub-zero temperature, more than 300 Indian-Americans held a rally in support of the recently enacted Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in downtown Chicago on Saturday.

Members of India diaspora in US hold rally in Seattle, Chicago in support of CAA. ANI

According to the CAA, members of Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian communities who have come from Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan till 31 December, 2014 following religious persecution there will get Indian citizenship.

"A freezing temp of minus degree Celcius was not able to dampen the gathering of more than 300 Indian diaspora. They came with colourful and meaningful placards, slogans, banners and flags of the USA and India. Their message was loud and clear," said Indian American Dr Bharat Barai, one of the organisers of the rally.

The participants signed a memorandum supporting the CAA and thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Indian government for the humanitarian help to religiously persecuted minorities in three neighbouring countries. The memorandum was forwarded to the Government of India through the Consul General of India in Chicago.

Several other community leaders also spoke on the occasion, including Amitabh Mittal, Nirav Patel, Hemant Patel, Amar Upadhyay, Rohit Joshi, Shailesh Rajput, Vandana Jhingan, Kalpesh Desai and Devesh Pandit.

Updated Date: Jan 05, 2020 14:38:34 IST

