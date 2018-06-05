You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

Indian Air Force's Jaguar jet crashes in Gujarat's Kutch; court of inquiry ordered to probe accident

India FP Staff Jun 05, 2018 12:34:19 IST

An Indian Air Force Jaguar aircraft crashed on Tuesday around 10.30 am in Gujarat's Kutch region, according to reports. The IAF Jaguar was on a routine training mission from Jamnagar.

The pilot, according to ANI, lost his life in the crash. A court of inquiry has been ordered to investigate the cause of the accident. The plane's debris was strewn far and wide on the outskirts of the village, locals said.

The incident comes months after an IAF helicopter crashed in Assam's Majuli island, killing two pilots. Two Indian Air Force pilots were killed in a crash in Majuli in February, minutes after their microlight aircraft took off on a routine sortie, defence ministry officials had said.

The aircraft crashed in the river island, soon after taking off from the Jorhat air base.

With inputs from PTI


Updated Date: Jun 05, 2018 12:34 PM

Also Watch

It's A Wrap — Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran stars John Abraham, Diana Penty in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Thursday, March 8, 2018 Watch: Cyrus Khan talks about Parkour, jumping across walls and why he hates sitting
  • Thursday, May 31, 2018 Unwind: India's basketball sensation Amjyot Singh has his eyes set on becoming an NBA regular
  • Monday, May 28, 2018 First Day First Showsha — Review of Solo: A Star Wars Story in 10 questions
  • Saturday, May 19, 2018 Social Media Star: Rajkummar Rao and Bhuvan Bam open up about selfie culture, online trolls

Also See






It's A Wrap — Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran stars John Abraham, Diana Penty in conversation with Parul Sharma



Top Stories




Cricket Scores