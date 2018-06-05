Indian Air Force's Jaguar jet crashes in Gujarat's Kutch; court of inquiry ordered to probe accident

An Indian Air Force Jaguar aircraft crashed on Tuesday around 10.30 am in Gujarat's Kutch region, according to reports. The IAF Jaguar was on a routine training mission from Jamnagar.

The pilot, according to ANI, lost his life in the crash. A court of inquiry has been ordered to investigate the cause of the accident. The plane's debris was strewn far and wide on the outskirts of the village, locals said.

#Gujarat: Wreckage of IAF's Jaguar fighter jet that crashed in Kutch's Mundra, the aircraft was on a routine training mission from Jamnagar. The Pilot, Air Cmde Sanjay Chauhan, lost his life in the crash. Court of Inquiry ordered to investigate cause of accident. pic.twitter.com/bGBiE2L53k — ANI (@ANI) June 5, 2018

The incident comes months after an IAF helicopter crashed in Assam's Majuli island, killing two pilots. Two Indian Air Force pilots were killed in a crash in Majuli in February, minutes after their microlight aircraft took off on a routine sortie, defence ministry officials had said.

The aircraft crashed in the river island, soon after taking off from the Jorhat air base.

With inputs from PTI