Indian Air Force’s Jaguar fighter jet crashes in Uttar Pradesh’s Kushinagar; pilot ejects to safety

An Indian Air Force Jaguar fighter jet crashed in Uttar Pradesh’s Kushinagar on Monday afternoon.

According to ANI, the pilot managed to eject safely shortly before the plane crashed in a field and caught fire in Kushinagar, which is over 300 kilometres away from Lucknow. The plane had taken off from the Gorakhpur Air Force base.

Police said the plane crashed between Hata and Kasya villages in the Hatempur area of the district.

The Jaguar aircraft was on a routine mission and a court of inquiry has been ordered to investigate the accident, IAF said in a statement, as reported by ANI.

RN Mishra, Superintendent of Police, Kushinagar, told ANI, “The pilot landed the plane at a distance from a populated place nearby using his tactical expertise. He saved the life of others as well as his own.”

Another crash involving a Jaguar fighter jet was reported in June 2018 in Kutch, Gujarat. It resulted in the death of Air Commodore Sanjay Chauhan. Around the same time, another Jaguar developed a snag while landing after a routine mission and had a minor accident.

More details awaited.

Firstpost is now on WhatsApp. For the latest analysis, commentary and news updates, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Firstpost.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.