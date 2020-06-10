Indian Air Force to start AFCAT 2020 application process from 15 June; exam to be held on 19 and 20 September

Indian Air Force will commence the application process for AFCAT 2020 from 15 June and it will continue till 14 July.

The applications have been invited for the courses commencing in July 2021 for grant of Short Service Commission (SSC) in Flying Branch and Permanent Commission (PC) and Short Service Commission (SSC) in Ground Duty (Technical and Non-Technical) Branches. It has put out notification for grant of PC/SSC for NCC Special Entry Scheme (for flying branch) and for Meteorology entry.

AFCAT 02/2020 is slated to be held on 19 and 20 September in online mode.

Those who want to apply for Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT) can do so by visiting the website of IAF at http://afcat.cdac.in/

Eligibility for AFCAT

Candidates applying for flying branch should be between 20 and 24 years. Those born between 2 July, 1997 and 1 July, 2001 are eligible for the test.

On the other hand, those who want to appear for ground duty (technical or non-technical) branches should be between 20 and 26 years. Candidates born between 2 July, 1995 and 1 July, 2001 are eligible for AFCAT 2020.

Selection process for AFCAT

AFCAT 2020 is conducted in two stages – a computer based test and SSB interview. Those who qualify these stages are called for medical tests.

Basically, candidates who get selected in computer based test are invited for interview and those who get through the second stage are called for medical test.

How to apply