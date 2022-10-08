Indian Air Force Day 2022: Greetings, messages and wishes for the day

Observed every year on 8 October, the Indian Air Force day is celebrated to mark the establishment of the Air Force in India. Notably, the air wing of the Indian Armed Forces, the Indian Air Force (IAF) or the ‘Bharatiya Vayu Sena’ was established on 8 October 1932 following which the celebrations were carried out on the same day. Speaking about the day, Indian Air Force Day is majorly celebrated at the Hindon Air Force Station, which is also the largest air base in Asia. Many IAF officials including the IAF chief and seniors of the three armed forces are present at the event.

As India celebrates the 90th Indian Air Force Day, preparations to stage a grand event are in full-swing. For this special day, here are some best wishes, greetings, and messages that you can send to your friends and family members or to those you know from the IAF.

Wishes and greetings for Indian Air Force Day 2022

Being the fourth-largest air force in the world, greetings to the Indian Air Force for coming this long. Happy Air Force Day!

We breathe in a free country, thanks to the sacrifices of the forces. Happy Indian Air Force Day!

We are blessed to have been born in a country of real heroes who are always there to protect us and keep us safe. Happy Indian Air Force Day!

Warm wishes on Indian Air Force Day to India’s air force who has always been there for us looking over us like a guardian soul.

Let us take this opportunity to thank our air force which has always made us proud and made us feel protected.

Best wishes to the ones who make sure that we wake up with free skies on our heads along with free land under our feet. Happy Indian Air Force Day.

Today, we feel proud to have the air warriors as our saviours in the air. Wishing you all a very Happy Indian Airforce Day!

