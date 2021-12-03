India witnessing digital-first revolution, will make country more 'inclusively prosperous', says Mukesh Ambani

The CEO of Reliance Industries said that the prime minister’s Jan Dhan account is the biggest example of a digital revolution, saying that even common people are making financial transactions at the click of their phone, sitting at the home

Mukesh Ambani, one of the world’s biggest industrialists and CEO of Reliance Industries on Friday said that India is rapidly going digital. He mentioned this in an interview at the Infinity Forum, hosted by International Financial Services Centres Authority (IFSCA), virtually from the GIFT City.

Giving credit for the digital revolution in India to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Ambani said that the PM thinks ahead of time. "The result of that is that today we have Aadhaar and a secure system like UPI. On their strength the common man is joining the banking system," he said.

"We are witnessing the fourth revolution – that is the digital-first revolution, where digital will be life for billions of people – which will be used in all technology – five or six kinds of technology will merge together, they will transform the whole world," the Reliance CEO added.

He said care for the planet and care for the people will be the two major principles that guide the technological transformation of the world in this century.

He said that the Prime Minister’s Jan Dhan account is the biggest example of a digital revolution, saying that even common people are making financial transactions at the click of their phone, sitting at the home.

The industrialist highlighted that there will be tremendous value creation in virtual place in the future. "Digital-first world will be the people's first world, no one is the last everyone, will be first."

He pointed out that data is indeed new oil - "this new Data is for everyone, every person can be the owner and use it."

With the 5G roll out, next year in India, India will have the most advanced digital technologies in the world, he said adding, "Jio has taken lead in this Field – Jio has high-speed data which is prerequisite for revolution."

Ambani said he was proud of the fact that Jio had taken the lead in this direction by ensuring that people had access to affordable high-speed data connectivity, a pre-requisite for the digital revolution.

“We are in the process of creating an equally affordable ecosystem of devices to enable greater adoption, supported by a faster rollout of optic fibre, cloud, and data centre infrastructure,” he said.

"Reliance is proxy of what is happening in India today, I see bright future," he added.

A data privacy bill and a cryptocurrency bill are in the pipeline and Ambani welcomed the moves by the government and praised the progress made so far.

“I am happy to mention here that India, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is putting in place the most forward-looking policies and regulations,” he said.

Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd which publishes Firstpost